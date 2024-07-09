Left Menu

BJP Highlights Economic Transformation Under PM Modi Amid Job Growth Report

The BJP cited an RBI report showcasing increased employment to assert the economic reforms by PM Modi have strengthened India's economy. Spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam credited 'Modinomics' for the transformation, noting a 2.5-fold job increase in FY 2024. Opposition parties remain skeptical, referencing contrasting CMIE data.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2024 19:47 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 19:47 IST
The BJP highlighted an RBI report on Tuesday that showcased a significant rise in employment, attributing the positive change to reforms implemented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The party argued that these reforms have not only strengthened the economy but also created substantial job opportunities.

Spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam claimed that the Indian economy, once considered fragile in 2014, has been transformed by 'Modinomics,' earning global recognition for its strength. India saw a 2.5-fold increase in job additions during the financial year 2024 compared to the previous fiscal, with 4.67 crore new jobs created and 64.3 crore people actively employed—a record increase since 1981-82.

Accusing the Congress of damaging the economy from 2004 to 2014, Islam said the BJP-led NDA government remains committed to youth aspirations and decision-making in their interest. The Congress and other opposition parties, however, have questioned the RBI data, citing CMIE findings that put the unemployment rate at 9.2 per cent in June 2024.

