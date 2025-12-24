Chris Richards' Quick Comeback After Injury Drama

Chris Richards, the United States defender, announced that it "won't be long" until he returns to play for Crystal Palace.

Richards was stretchered off with a cut on his right foot during the English League Cup match against Arsenal. He reassured fans on Instagram, thanking them for their support amid his absence.

Palace's manager, Oliver Glasner, is hopeful for Richards' speedy recovery as the team prepares to face Tottenham and Fulham in upcoming Premier League games.