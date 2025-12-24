Chris Richards' Quick Comeback After Injury Drama
U.S. defender Chris Richards is optimistic about returning soon to play for Crystal Palace after suffering a foot injury against Arsenal. Despite being sidelined with stitches, Richards expressed gratitude for the support he received and aims to be fit for upcoming matches against Tottenham and Fulham.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 24-12-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 22:56 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Chris Richards, the United States defender, announced that it "won't be long" until he returns to play for Crystal Palace.
Richards was stretchered off with a cut on his right foot during the English League Cup match against Arsenal. He reassured fans on Instagram, thanking them for their support amid his absence.
Palace's manager, Oliver Glasner, is hopeful for Richards' speedy recovery as the team prepares to face Tottenham and Fulham in upcoming Premier League games.