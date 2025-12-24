Crackdown on Illegal Mining Amid Deadly Pub Shooting in South Africa

In a significant crackdown following a deadly pub shooting in South Africa, police announced the arrest of 11 individuals, many suspected to be illegal miners. The incident claimed 10 lives on a Sunday, prompting an urgent investigation.

Raids, conducted by police in conjunction with Sibanye-Stillwater mine security, targeted areas in Westonaria, revealing nine Lesotho citizens and a Mozambican living unlawfully in South Africa. Authorities confiscated unlicensed firearms, including four handguns and an AK-47 rifle.

The probe connected to the violence focuses on townships like Bekkersdal, plagued by illegal mining, gang activity, and weapon proliferation. The mining sector's decline has led to an uptick in illegal operations, largely attributed to migrants from Lesotho, Zimbabwe, and Mozambique.

