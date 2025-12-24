Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Government Agrees to Permanently Employ 1,000 Nurses

The Tamil Nadu government has agreed to permanently employ 1,000 contract nurses initially, following a week-long protest demanding job regularization. The agreement marks the end of the nurses' strike, which sought permanent positions for over 7,000 nurses in the state.

The Tamil Nadu government's decision to permanently employ 1,000 contract nurses has brought a week-long protest to a close. Health Minister Ma Subramanian announced that the agreement was reached following discussions with the striking nurses.

The first phase will see 1,000 nurses absorbed into government service, with others transitioning to permanent status over time. The nurses began their protest on December 18, demanding permanent government positions.

Over 7,000 nurses joined the strike, with many affiliated with the TN Nurses Empowerment Association. Last year, 1,693 nurses gained permanent status through similar efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

