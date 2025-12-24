Doctor's Dismissal in Shimla: A Clash at the Heart of Patient Care

In a dramatic turn of events at the Indira Gandhi Medical College in Shimla, a senior resident doctor, Dr. Raghav Narula, was dismissed following a physical encounter with a patient, Arjun Singh. This decision came after an internal investigation by the medical education department.

The skirmish, caught on a video clip that rapidly went viral, showed Narula assaulting the patient in what appeared to be a heated exchange. The conflict, as claimed by Singh, stemmed from the doctor's choice of words, which Singh found disrespectful. However, Narula alleged that he was provoked by Singh's offensive language.

The incident sparked a protest among the patient's relatives and fellow patients, demanding Narula's arrest. In response, the Shimla Association of Medical and Dental College Teachers urged a thorough probe, highlighting the pressing need for secure environments for medical professionals and patients alike.

