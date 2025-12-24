Left Menu

Doctor's Dismissal in Shimla: A Clash at the Heart of Patient Care

A senior doctor in Himachal Pradesh was terminated after a physical altercation with a patient at Indira Gandhi Medical College. Both parties were deemed at fault. The incident, captured in a viral video, led to protests and demands for a transparent investigation to ensure safe working conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 24-12-2025 22:52 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 22:52 IST
In a dramatic turn of events at the Indira Gandhi Medical College in Shimla, a senior resident doctor, Dr. Raghav Narula, was dismissed following a physical encounter with a patient, Arjun Singh. This decision came after an internal investigation by the medical education department.

The skirmish, caught on a video clip that rapidly went viral, showed Narula assaulting the patient in what appeared to be a heated exchange. The conflict, as claimed by Singh, stemmed from the doctor's choice of words, which Singh found disrespectful. However, Narula alleged that he was provoked by Singh's offensive language.

The incident sparked a protest among the patient's relatives and fellow patients, demanding Narula's arrest. In response, the Shimla Association of Medical and Dental College Teachers urged a thorough probe, highlighting the pressing need for secure environments for medical professionals and patients alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

