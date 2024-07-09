Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh's Hybrid Vehicle Registration Waiver Sparks Industry Optimism

Maruti Suzuki India Chairman RC Bhargava welcomes the Uttar Pradesh government's decision to waive the 100 per cent registration tax for hybrid vehicles. This move aims to lower vehicle costs, reduce carbon emissions, and serve as a model for other states. Hybrid technologies have seen growing market traction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2024 20:59 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 20:59 IST
Uttar Pradesh's Hybrid Vehicle Registration Waiver Sparks Industry Optimism
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, Maruti Suzuki India Chairman RC Bhargava praised the Uttar Pradesh government's 100 per cent registration tax waiver for hybrid vehicles, recognising the need for multiple technologies to cut carbon emissions and oil imports.

Reports indicate that this waiver could reduce model prices by up to Rs 3.5 lakh. Bhargava believes that this move could inspire other states to implement similar measures. He emphasized that electric cars are not the sole solution, highlighting the effectiveness of hybrid technology.

In response to the announcement, Maruti Suzuki shares surged 6.6 per cent to Rs 12,820.20 on the BSE, making it the biggest gainer in the Sensex and Nifty pack. Hybrid vehicles employ both internal combustion engines and electric motors, with models like Toyota's Innova Hycross and Maruti's Grand Vitara utilizing this technology. The current tax on hybrid vehicles stands at 43 per cent, compared to 5 per cent for electric vehicles.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024