Al Mehwar Sells Stake in Vijaya Diagnostics for Rs 176 Crore

Al Mehwar Commercial Investments LLC divested a 2.2 per cent stake in Vijaya Diagnostic Centre, selling 22.50 lakh shares for Rs 176 crore. The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 783 each. Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund acquired 18 lakh shares at the same price.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2024 22:37 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 22:37 IST
Al Mehwar Commercial Investments LLC on Tuesday divested a 2.2 per cent stake in Vijaya Diagnostic Centre for Rs 176 crore through an open market transaction.

According to bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Al Mehwar Commercial Investments LLC sold 22.50 lakh shares or a 2.2 per cent stake in Vijaya Diagnostic Centre.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 783 apiece, taking the transaction size to Rs 176.17 crore.

At the end of the March quarter, Al Mehwar Commercial Investments LLC held a 2.99 per cent stake in the company, shareholding data showed with the bourse.

Meanwhile, Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund acquired 18 lakh shares of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre at the same price. Details of the other buyers of Vijaya Diagnostic shares could not be ascertained.

Shares of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre rose 4.36 per cent to close at Rs 816.60 apiece on the NSE.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

