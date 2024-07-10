Left Menu

Waterlogging in Pernem Tunnel Paralyzes Konkan Railway Route Again

Train traffic on the Konkan Railway route faced disruptions due to waterlogging in a tunnel at Pernem in Goa. The issue, initially resolved on Tuesday evening, recurred with higher intensity early Wednesday morning. Resulting in the cancellation and diversion of several trains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 10-07-2024 09:29 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 09:29 IST
Waterlogging in Pernem Tunnel Paralyzes Konkan Railway Route Again
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Train operations on the Konkan Railway route suffered significant disruptions on Wednesday morning following severe waterlogging inside a tunnel at Pernem in Goa, leading to the cancellation and diversion of several trains, officials reported.

The issue began on Tuesday at 2.35 pm due to water seeping into the Pernem tunnel between the Madure-Pernem section, according to Deputy General Manager of Konkan Railway Corporation (KRCL), Baban Ghatge. Although the waterlogging was cleared, allowing traffic to resume by 10.13 pm Tuesday, it resurfaced with increased severity at 2.59 am Wednesday.

As a result, KRCL announced the cancellation and diversion of multiple trains including the Mandovi Express, Tejas Express, and Janashatabdi Express. Passengers are advised to check for the latest updates before travel.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024