Waterlogging in Pernem Tunnel Paralyzes Konkan Railway Route Again

Train operations on the Konkan Railway route suffered significant disruptions on Wednesday morning following severe waterlogging inside a tunnel at Pernem in Goa, leading to the cancellation and diversion of several trains, officials reported.

The issue began on Tuesday at 2.35 pm due to water seeping into the Pernem tunnel between the Madure-Pernem section, according to Deputy General Manager of Konkan Railway Corporation (KRCL), Baban Ghatge. Although the waterlogging was cleared, allowing traffic to resume by 10.13 pm Tuesday, it resurfaced with increased severity at 2.59 am Wednesday.

As a result, KRCL announced the cancellation and diversion of multiple trains including the Mandovi Express, Tejas Express, and Janashatabdi Express. Passengers are advised to check for the latest updates before travel.

