BRO Seeks Lt Governor's Help to Resume Ladakh Road Projects

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has sought the intervention of Ladakh Lt Governor Brigadier (Retd) B D Mishra to resume several border road projects. The projects were suspended following directives from the wildlife department in the Union territory, an official reported on Wednesday.

Chief Engineers, Brigadier Vinay Bahl and Brigadier Vishal Srivastava, brought the issue to the Lt Governor's attention during a meeting. The officers explained that the construction and widening of roads had already obtained clearances from the wildlife board, yet work was still halted.

Brigadier Bahl detailed the instructions received from Ladakh's wildlife department to cease construction. Both engineers highlighted the challenges in meeting project deadlines without the Lt Governor's support.

Responding to their concerns, the Lt Governor recommended that the engineers consult Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Brij Mohan Sharma for a viable solution. He emphasized that completing these projects would benefit not only the local population but also bolster national security.

Separately, a NITI Aayog team led by retired Major General K Narayanan met with the Lt Governor to discuss the 'Sampoornata Abhiyan' initiative in Leh and Kargil districts. The campaign aims to enhance health, nutrition, education, and agriculture sectors in the region, with NITI Aayog providing necessary expertise and support.

