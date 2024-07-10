Left Menu

Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra Slash SUV Prices to Drive Demand

Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra have reduced the prices of their SUV models to boost sales. Tata revised the prices for its Harrier and Safari models, offering benefits on other variants. Electric vehicle benefits were also announced. Mahindra reduced the prices of its XUV700 range by over Rs 2 lakh.

New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2024 14:03 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra have taken strategic steps to enhance demand for their SUV models by slashing prices.

Tata Motors has revised the starting prices of its Harrier and Safari SUVs, now available at Rs 14.99 lakh and Rs 15.49 lakh respectively, with additional benefits of up to Rs 1.4 lakh on other variants.

For electric vehicles, Tata announced unprecedented benefits on the Nexon.ev, making it more accessible, with reductions up to Rs 1.3 lakh, alongside a Rs 30,000 benefit for the Punch.ev.

In parallel, Mahindra & Mahindra has reduced the price of its XUV700's AX7 range to Rs 19.49 lakh, lowering the cost by over Rs 2 lakh to attract more buyers.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

