Global Box Office Shines for Third 'Avatar' Film

James Cameron's third 'Avatar' film, 'Avatar: Fire and Ash', successfully debuted with around $345 million in global ticket sales. The movie, produced by Walt Disney, is the second-highest Hollywood debut of 2025, coming in behind 'Zootopia 2'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-12-2025 10:30 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 10:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The highly anticipated third installment of James Cameron's 'Avatar' saga, titled 'Avatar: Fire and Ash', has made a remarkable entry in the box office charts.

Opening with approximately $345 million in global ticket sales, the film fulfilled pre-release predictions by industry analysts. The epic, a brainchild of Walt Disney, secured the second spot among Hollywood's biggest debuts this year.

Trailing only behind Disney's 'Zootopia 2', which grossed $556 million in its initial release, 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' has captivated audiences worldwide, further solidifying the franchise's immense popularity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

