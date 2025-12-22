Left Menu

India's Pharma Industry: A Bold Leap Towards Innovation by 2026

India's pharmaceutical industry is at a pivotal juncture, marking a key five-year period from 2026 to foster an innovative ecosystem that aims to transform it into a USD 500 billion sector by 2047. Amidst external challenges, the industry focuses on innovation, quality, and global leadership in life sciences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2025 10:31 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 10:31 IST
India's Pharma Industry: A Bold Leap Towards Innovation by 2026
  • Country:
  • India

As 2026 approaches, India's pharmaceutical industry is gearing up for a transformative five-year stretch, intent on fostering an ecosystem that will establish the nation as a hub for innovation. The industry's ambitious goal is to grow into a USD 500 billion sector by 2047.

Having evolved significantly over 25 years, moving from a USD 3 billion to a USD 60 billion market, the focus is now on next-generation drugs. This shift is essential not only to meet future demands but also to capture a slice of the USD 300 billion market of drugs poised to lose exclusivity in the coming years.

Industry leaders acknowledge the challenge amid global trade realignments but highlight supportive policies as pivotal in transforming India into a global leader in life sciences. With a focus on biomanufacturing and R&D, firms are poised to invest in high-value products, signaling India's rise as a protagonist in global pharmaceutical innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025