India's Pharma Industry: A Bold Leap Towards Innovation by 2026

As 2026 approaches, India's pharmaceutical industry is gearing up for a transformative five-year stretch, intent on fostering an ecosystem that will establish the nation as a hub for innovation. The industry's ambitious goal is to grow into a USD 500 billion sector by 2047.

Having evolved significantly over 25 years, moving from a USD 3 billion to a USD 60 billion market, the focus is now on next-generation drugs. This shift is essential not only to meet future demands but also to capture a slice of the USD 300 billion market of drugs poised to lose exclusivity in the coming years.

Industry leaders acknowledge the challenge amid global trade realignments but highlight supportive policies as pivotal in transforming India into a global leader in life sciences. With a focus on biomanufacturing and R&D, firms are poised to invest in high-value products, signaling India's rise as a protagonist in global pharmaceutical innovation.

