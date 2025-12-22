India's Pharma Industry: A Bold Leap Towards Innovation by 2026
India's pharmaceutical industry is at a pivotal juncture, marking a key five-year period from 2026 to foster an innovative ecosystem that aims to transform it into a USD 500 billion sector by 2047. Amidst external challenges, the industry focuses on innovation, quality, and global leadership in life sciences.
- Country:
- India
As 2026 approaches, India's pharmaceutical industry is gearing up for a transformative five-year stretch, intent on fostering an ecosystem that will establish the nation as a hub for innovation. The industry's ambitious goal is to grow into a USD 500 billion sector by 2047.
Having evolved significantly over 25 years, moving from a USD 3 billion to a USD 60 billion market, the focus is now on next-generation drugs. This shift is essential not only to meet future demands but also to capture a slice of the USD 300 billion market of drugs poised to lose exclusivity in the coming years.
Industry leaders acknowledge the challenge amid global trade realignments but highlight supportive policies as pivotal in transforming India into a global leader in life sciences. With a focus on biomanufacturing and R&D, firms are poised to invest in high-value products, signaling India's rise as a protagonist in global pharmaceutical innovation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Auto Industry Poised for Mixed Growth in 2026 Amid Regulatory and Economic Shifts
New Dawn for Northeast: Mega Fertilizer Plant in Assam to Revolutionize Regional Growth
Modi's Bold Address: BJP's Vision for Assam's Identity and Growth
India's Auto Industry Revs Up for 2026 Growth Amid GST Reforms and Regulatory Challenges
Cummins India Eyes Growth in Data Centre Boom