India and Taiwan Ink Landmark Organic Trade Agreement

India and Taiwan have officially put into effect an agreement to facilitate trade in organically-produced goods, including tea and medicinal plants, starting from July 8, according to an announcement by the commerce ministry on Wednesday.

The mutual recognition agreement (MRA) is expected to streamline the export of organic products by eliminating the need for dual certifications. This will reduce compliance costs and simplify adherence to regulatory requirements, thereby enhancing trade opportunities in the organic sector.

The agreement will enable the export of key Indian organic products such as rice, processed food, green/black and herbal tea, and medicinal plant products to Taiwan. The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) from India and the Agriculture and Food Agency from Taiwan will be the implementing agencies for the MRA.

"The MRA for organic products between India and Taiwan has been implemented since July 8," the ministry stated. Under this agreement, agricultural products that meet the National Programme for Organic Production standards in India and are accompanied by the necessary documentation can be sold in Taiwan with the 'India Organic' logo.

Similarly, agricultural products conforming to Taiwan's Organic Agriculture Promotion Act and carrying relevant certification can be marketed in India with the 'Taiwan Organic' logo.

