Left Menu

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Businessman's Life Cut Short Amidst Terror

Shubham Dwivedi, a businessman from Kanpur, was tragically killed in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir. While on vacation with family, gunmen targeted the newlywed, demanding he recite an Islamic declaration. Failing to do so, they fatally shot him. The incident highlights ongoing civilian threats in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanpur | Updated: 23-04-2025 12:29 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 12:29 IST
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Businessman's Life Cut Short Amidst Terror
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking act of violence, Shubham Dwivedi, a 31-year-old businessman from Kanpur, was fatally shot in front of his new wife during a vacation in Kashmir's Pahalgam. The couple was horseback riding when gunmen targeted Shubham as part of a gruesome attack, leaving his family and community in shock and mourning.

The attack, which occurred at Baisaran near Pahalgam, Anantnag district, has been one of the deadliest targeting civilians in recent memory. Shubham, who operated a cement business, had embarked on a family vacation that turned into a nightmare when terrorists approached and killed him.

The loss has deeply affected Shubham's relatives, who have traveled to Delhi to reunite with the grieving family and bring his body back home. Police have stepped in to offer support during these trying times, emphasizing the gravity of the ongoing threats civilians face in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025