Tragedy in Pahalgam: Businessman's Life Cut Short Amidst Terror

In a shocking act of violence, Shubham Dwivedi, a 31-year-old businessman from Kanpur, was fatally shot in front of his new wife during a vacation in Kashmir's Pahalgam. The couple was horseback riding when gunmen targeted Shubham as part of a gruesome attack, leaving his family and community in shock and mourning.

The attack, which occurred at Baisaran near Pahalgam, Anantnag district, has been one of the deadliest targeting civilians in recent memory. Shubham, who operated a cement business, had embarked on a family vacation that turned into a nightmare when terrorists approached and killed him.

The loss has deeply affected Shubham's relatives, who have traveled to Delhi to reunite with the grieving family and bring his body back home. Police have stepped in to offer support during these trying times, emphasizing the gravity of the ongoing threats civilians face in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)