Valley Under Lockdown: Rajouri Schools Closed Amid Valley-Wide Shutdown

All government and private schools in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district will remain shuttered on Wednesday, April 23. This decision follows a comprehensive valley-wide shutdown issued by various local associations, according to an official statement. The Chief Education Officer (CEO) of Rajouri stated that the school closures are a precautionary measure in response to the shutdown.

The shutdown call was made in solidarity with victims of the terror attack in Pahalgam, which resulted in the deaths of innocent tourists. Political parties and traders' unions across the region have collectively endorsed the shutdown to voice their protest against the attack and show support for the affected families.

Bashir Ahmad Kongposh, General Secretary of the Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Association, elaborated on the reasons behind the shutdown. He stated that the closure serves as a powerful protest against the terror attack and is meant to reflect a strong condemnation. Kongposh emphasized that the act of violence defies humanity and the principles of Islam.

Moreover, political parties in Jammu and Kashmir have urged citizens to ensure the shutdown's success. The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) and the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have publicly supported the bandh, emphasizing the need for solidarity and condemnation.

The Jammu-Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) labeled the attack as a grave assault on the soul of the region, while All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq called for a peaceful protest. The widespread support highlights the region's unified stance against terror. (ANI)

