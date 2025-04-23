Left Menu

Valley Under Lockdown: Rajouri Schools Closed Amid Valley-Wide Shutdown

Schools in Rajouri, J&K will close on April 23, due to a valley-wide shutdown, protesting the Pahalgam terror attack. The shutdown, backed by political and trade groups, aims to express solidarity with victims and condemn the attack's brutality, as widely supported by regional leaders and organizations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 12:31 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 12:31 IST
Valley Under Lockdown: Rajouri Schools Closed Amid Valley-Wide Shutdown
Security Forces in Pahalgam (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

All government and private schools in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district will remain shuttered on Wednesday, April 23. This decision follows a comprehensive valley-wide shutdown issued by various local associations, according to an official statement. The Chief Education Officer (CEO) of Rajouri stated that the school closures are a precautionary measure in response to the shutdown.

The shutdown call was made in solidarity with victims of the terror attack in Pahalgam, which resulted in the deaths of innocent tourists. Political parties and traders' unions across the region have collectively endorsed the shutdown to voice their protest against the attack and show support for the affected families.

Bashir Ahmad Kongposh, General Secretary of the Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Association, elaborated on the reasons behind the shutdown. He stated that the closure serves as a powerful protest against the terror attack and is meant to reflect a strong condemnation. Kongposh emphasized that the act of violence defies humanity and the principles of Islam.

Moreover, political parties in Jammu and Kashmir have urged citizens to ensure the shutdown's success. The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) and the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have publicly supported the bandh, emphasizing the need for solidarity and condemnation.

The Jammu-Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) labeled the attack as a grave assault on the soul of the region, while All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq called for a peaceful protest. The widespread support highlights the region's unified stance against terror. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025