Left Menu

Panic in Bhopal: GAIL Methane Leak Prompted Road Closures

A methane gas leak from GAIL's plant in Raisen district, Madhya Pradesh, early Wednesday caused panic. The leak was promptly contained with no casualties reported. Traffic was halted and nearby industrial units shut as a precaution. Security measures are ongoing, and the plant remains under examination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raisen | Updated: 23-04-2025 12:32 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 12:32 IST
Panic in Bhopal: GAIL Methane Leak Prompted Road Closures
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Panic ensued early Wednesday as a methane gas leak occurred at the state-owned GAIL plant in Raisen district, Madhya Pradesh. The leakage was detected around 2 am, prompting immediate containment efforts, which fortunately resulted in no casualties, officials reported.

As safety measures, all industrial units within a 200-metre radius of the plant were shut down and traffic on the surrounding roads was temporarily halted. The plant, close to Bhopal, remains non-operational as officials conduct safety checks, sources confirmed.

The incident involved a 'level-3' gas leak, confirmed Mandideep Industry Association Chairman Rajiv Agrawal. Expert teams have repaired the leaking bulb and are ensuring comprehensive security arrangements at the site to prevent any future mishaps.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025