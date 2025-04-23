Panic in Bhopal: GAIL Methane Leak Prompted Road Closures

Panic ensued early Wednesday as a methane gas leak occurred at the state-owned GAIL plant in Raisen district, Madhya Pradesh. The leakage was detected around 2 am, prompting immediate containment efforts, which fortunately resulted in no casualties, officials reported.

As safety measures, all industrial units within a 200-metre radius of the plant were shut down and traffic on the surrounding roads was temporarily halted. The plant, close to Bhopal, remains non-operational as officials conduct safety checks, sources confirmed.

The incident involved a 'level-3' gas leak, confirmed Mandideep Industry Association Chairman Rajiv Agrawal. Expert teams have repaired the leaking bulb and are ensuring comprehensive security arrangements at the site to prevent any future mishaps.

(With inputs from agencies.)