Union Minister Urges Toy Industry to Support Indian Artisans at Toy CEO Meet

Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry and Electronics & Information Technology, Shri Jitin Prasada, has urged the toy industry to support Indian artisans and foster creativity through educational and inspiring toys for children globally. This call was made during his keynote address at the ‘2nd Edition of Toy CEO Meet’ in New Delhi on July 8, 2024. The event was organized by the Toy Association of India in collaboration with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and Invest India.

Highlighting Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas,” Minister Prasada motivated participants to celebrate India’s rich toy-making legacy and to continue their collaborative efforts.

The Toy CEO Meet aimed to enhance collaboration between Indian and global toy industries, aspiring to establish India as a global toy hub. Prominent international companies such as Walmart, Amazon, Spin Master, and IMC Toys attended the event alongside domestic manufacturers like Sunlord Apparels Manufacturing Company Pvt. Ltd. and Playgro Toys India Pvt. Ltd.

Secretary of DPIIT, Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh, acknowledged the government's initiatives and domestic manufacturers' efforts, which have significantly boosted the Indian toy industry's growth. He emphasized India’s growing self-reliance and manufacturing prowess in the toy sector.

Joint Secretary of DPIIT, Shri Sanjiv, praised the Toy Association of India for organizing the 15th Toy Biz International B2B Expo successfully. He urged industry members to engage with DPIIT for any challenges they face and reiterated the mission to make Indian toys synonymous with quality, uniqueness, innovation, and sustainability.

CEO & MD of Invest India, Ms. Nivruti Rai, highlighted India's vast market potential for toy investment, driven by the growing demand from a young population.

During stakeholder discussions, global companies such as Walmart, IMC Toys, and Spin Master shared their growth stories and showed enthusiasm for expanding operations in India. The event offered valuable insights into the Indian toy industry, fostering opportunities for growth and collaboration.

The Toy CEO Meet was part of the 15th India Toy Biz International B2B Expo, one of the largest toy fairs in the country, bringing together global and domestic toy manufacturers, artisans, retailers, and government officials to explore opportunities in the domestic toy sector.