French Dairy Board's 'Full of Character' Campaign Charms Bengaluru with French Cheeses

The French Dairy Board (CNIEL), in collaboration with the European Union, organized a series of immersive events in Bengaluru, Karnataka. These events were part of the 'Full of Character' campaign, aimed at celebrating the rich heritage and exquisite flavors of various French cheeses.

The events featured master cheesemonger Francois Robin, who showcased a selection of French cheeses including Emmental, Mimolette, Comte, Blue Cheese, Camembert, and Brie. Participants, including food influencers, industry professionals, and students, were treated to a demonstration of the cheeses' versatility and appeal. A highlight of the event was a fusion workshop where French cheeses were paired with local Indian spices.

Emilie Martin, Managing Director of APAC at CNIEL, expressed gratitude for the enthusiastic response in India. 'This response and love for our variety of French cheese only strengthens our passion for creating and bringing exceptional quality products to the Indian market,' she said.

The campaign also included an influencer workshop, a networking evening for F&B industry professionals, and a culinary workshop at the APCA Institute. These sessions aimed to educate and engage participants about the artistry and craftsmanship of French cheese-making.

The 'Full of Character' campaign underscores the commitment of the French dairy sector to animal welfare and sustainability. France's climate and sustainable farming practices ensure high-quality feed and care for cattle, resulting in milk with a rich flavor—essential for crafting exceptional cheeses. The sector is also committed to reducing its carbon footprint by 17% per liter of milk by 2025.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)