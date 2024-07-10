Left Menu

French Dairy Board's 'Full of Character' Campaign Charms Bengaluru with French Cheeses

The French Dairy Board (CNIEL), with support from the European Union, held a series of events in Bengaluru, showcasing French cheeses. Led by master cheesemonger Francois Robin, the campaign highlighted the exceptional quality of French cheeses, combining them with local Indian spices to create a unique culinary experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 10-07-2024 18:15 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 18:15 IST
French Dairy Board's 'Full of Character' Campaign Charms Bengaluru with French Cheeses
Cheesemonger Francois Robin with participants at the workshop. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The French Dairy Board (CNIEL), in collaboration with the European Union, organized a series of immersive events in Bengaluru, Karnataka. These events were part of the 'Full of Character' campaign, aimed at celebrating the rich heritage and exquisite flavors of various French cheeses.

The events featured master cheesemonger Francois Robin, who showcased a selection of French cheeses including Emmental, Mimolette, Comte, Blue Cheese, Camembert, and Brie. Participants, including food influencers, industry professionals, and students, were treated to a demonstration of the cheeses' versatility and appeal. A highlight of the event was a fusion workshop where French cheeses were paired with local Indian spices.

Emilie Martin, Managing Director of APAC at CNIEL, expressed gratitude for the enthusiastic response in India. 'This response and love for our variety of French cheese only strengthens our passion for creating and bringing exceptional quality products to the Indian market,' she said.

The campaign also included an influencer workshop, a networking evening for F&B industry professionals, and a culinary workshop at the APCA Institute. These sessions aimed to educate and engage participants about the artistry and craftsmanship of French cheese-making.

The 'Full of Character' campaign underscores the commitment of the French dairy sector to animal welfare and sustainability. France's climate and sustainable farming practices ensure high-quality feed and care for cattle, resulting in milk with a rich flavor—essential for crafting exceptional cheeses. The sector is also committed to reducing its carbon footprint by 17% per liter of milk by 2025.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Solutions for EV Battery Recycling: An Advanced Optimization Framework

Strategic Timing in Renewable Energy Investments: Optimizing Costs and Emissions

AI-Powered Energy Management: Cutting Costs and Carbon Footprints in Dairy Farming

Navigating Risks in Uganda's Public-Private Partnerships: A Path to Infrastructure Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024