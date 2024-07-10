Traffic Restrictions at Azad Market Underpass Due to Sewer Work

In a bid to manage the waterlogging caused by ongoing sewer work, traffic movement has been restricted at the Azad Market underpass. Police announced several traffic diversions to aid commuters and ease congestion.

The diversion routes include Veer Banda Bairagi Marg at Railway Under Bridge, Ram Bagh Road, and other key areas. Commuters from DCM Chowk, Pul Mithai, and Barkhana Chowk will be redirected toward alternative routes to reach their destinations.

Officials urge motorists to remain patient and adhere to traffic regulations and directives from personnel on the ground. Additionally, ongoing DMRC construction work from Mukarba Chowk to Madhuban Chowk will affect traffic flow during peak hours for the next two months.

