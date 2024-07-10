JetBlue Challenges United Airlines Proposal for Reagan National Flights

JetBlue Airways has called on the U.S. Transportation Department to disqualify United Airlines from securing one of the five new roundtrip flights from Washington Reagan National Airport, citing regulatory concerns.

According to JetBlue, United's planned Washington to Los Angeles flight should be dismissed. The reason: a proposed departure time before 7 a.m., which JetBlue asserts violates congressional mandates.

On May 16, President Joe Biden signed a bill authorizing the new flights at the bustling airport in Arlington, Virginia, located just outside of Washington, D.C.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)