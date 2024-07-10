Left Menu

JetBlue Challenges United Airlines Proposal for Reagan National Flights

JetBlue Airways has requested that the U.S. Transportation Department disqualify United Airlines' proposal for one of five new flights from Washington Reagan National Airport. JetBlue argues that United's proposed Washington to Los Angeles flight violates congressional restrictions on early morning departures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-07-2024 21:10 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 21:10 IST
JetBlue Challenges United Airlines Proposal for Reagan National Flights
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United States

JetBlue Airways has called on the U.S. Transportation Department to disqualify United Airlines from securing one of the five new roundtrip flights from Washington Reagan National Airport, citing regulatory concerns.

According to JetBlue, United's planned Washington to Los Angeles flight should be dismissed. The reason: a proposed departure time before 7 a.m., which JetBlue asserts violates congressional mandates.

On May 16, President Joe Biden signed a bill authorizing the new flights at the bustling airport in Arlington, Virginia, located just outside of Washington, D.C.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Solutions for EV Battery Recycling: An Advanced Optimization Framework

Strategic Timing in Renewable Energy Investments: Optimizing Costs and Emissions

AI-Powered Energy Management: Cutting Costs and Carbon Footprints in Dairy Farming

Navigating Risks in Uganda's Public-Private Partnerships: A Path to Infrastructure Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024