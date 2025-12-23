Congo Triumphs in AFCON Opener with Victory Over Benin

The Democratic Republic of Congo started their Africa Cup of Nations journey with a strong yet narrowly decided victory over Benin on Tuesday. Theo Bongonda played a crucial role, netting the only goal of the game in the 16th minute. He capitalized on a defensive lapse by Benin, letting a long pass bounce before volleying it into the net.

Bongonda nearly scored again 13 minutes later, but his shot was blocked by defender Olivier Verdon. The Congolese team, which has twice clinched the continental championship, seemed to score again when Cedric Bakambu converted a cross from Nathanael Mbuku. Unfortunately, the goal was disallowed after a lengthy VAR review confirmed an offside call.

This match in Group D saw Congo earn three crucial points, setting a strong precedent for their Africa Cup of Nations finals campaign. Despite the close score, Congo's performance was dominant, signaling their ambitions for the tournament.