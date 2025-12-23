Controversial Bail: Kuldeep Singh Sengar's Sentence Suspended
The Delhi High Court suspended Kuldeep Singh Sengar's life imprisonment in the 2017 Unnao rape case, citing his seven-year prison term. However, Sengar will remain jailed for a custodial death case. The court imposed stringent bail conditions, ensuring the victim's continued protection amidst ongoing legal proceedings.
In a significant development, the Delhi High Court has suspended the life imprisonment sentence of Kuldeep Singh Sengar, a former BJP leader, in the notorious 2017 Unnao rape case. Sengar, who has already spent seven years and five months in prison, challenged his conviction, resulting in this provisional relief.
Despite the suspension, Sengar will remain behind bars as he serves a ten-year sentence in a related custodial death case. The High Court imposed multiple conditions for his bail, including a hefty personal bond, restrictions on his movement, and proximity to the victim, ensuring that her safety remains uncompromised.
Reacting to the verdict, the survivor expressed disappointment, citing concerns over her family's security. The case highlights the ongoing debates surrounding judicial processes and victim protection, particularly in high-profile criminal cases.
