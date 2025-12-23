Left Menu

Controversial Bail: Kuldeep Singh Sengar's Sentence Suspended

The Delhi High Court suspended Kuldeep Singh Sengar's life imprisonment in the 2017 Unnao rape case, citing his seven-year prison term. However, Sengar will remain jailed for a custodial death case. The court imposed stringent bail conditions, ensuring the victim's continued protection amidst ongoing legal proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 20:13 IST
Controversial Bail: Kuldeep Singh Sengar's Sentence Suspended
Sengar
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Delhi High Court has suspended the life imprisonment sentence of Kuldeep Singh Sengar, a former BJP leader, in the notorious 2017 Unnao rape case. Sengar, who has already spent seven years and five months in prison, challenged his conviction, resulting in this provisional relief.

Despite the suspension, Sengar will remain behind bars as he serves a ten-year sentence in a related custodial death case. The High Court imposed multiple conditions for his bail, including a hefty personal bond, restrictions on his movement, and proximity to the victim, ensuring that her safety remains uncompromised.

Reacting to the verdict, the survivor expressed disappointment, citing concerns over her family's security. The case highlights the ongoing debates surrounding judicial processes and victim protection, particularly in high-profile criminal cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025