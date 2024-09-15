Left Menu

Navin's Appoints R Kumar as Chairman, Viswajith Kumar Named Managing Director

Real estate developer Navin's has appointed R Kumar as Chairman and Viswajith Kumar as the new Managing Director. Navin's, known for its architectural excellence since 1989, boasts over 125 completed projects. Viswajith Kumar is a George Washington University alumnus and serves as Treasurer for CREDAI Chennai Chapter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 15-09-2024 15:13 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 15:13 IST
Real estate developer Navin's has appointed R Kumar as its Chairman with immediate effect. The company also announced that Viswajith Kumar, also known as Navin Kumar, will take over as the new Managing Director, effective immediately.

'At Navin's, we have driven ourselves tirelessly since 1989 to achieve the culmination of architectural brilliance and highest value for price in our projects. We have completed more than 125 projects, which stand testimony to our commitment and dedication,' said Kumar.

'We have emerged as the most trusted builder, and we are very proud of our journey and achievements,' Kumar stated in a press release on Sunday. Kumar, an alumnus of George Washington University, currently serves as the Treasurer for the Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (CREDAI), Chennai Chapter.

'Navin's has been creating lovable, functionally elegant living spaces for over 35 years. We bring to the table clear titles, excellent locations, and perfect constructions with strict adherence to rules and regulations,' added Viswajith Kumar.

