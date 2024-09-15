Delhi Metro Boosts Security with Undercover Police at Vulnerable Stations

Delhi Police has adopted a new security strategy to tackle rising crime in the Delhi Metro by deploying undercover officers at identified vulnerable stations during peak hours.

This move follows a comprehensive 'temporal and spatial analysis' of crime data from 190 Metro stations, pinpointing 32 hotspots prone to theft and harassment.

Enhanced measures also include increased female police presence and the use of technology to monitor suspicious activities, aiming to maintain the Metro's reputation as a secure transit system.

(With inputs from agencies.)