Delhi Metro Boosts Security with Undercover Police at Vulnerable Stations
Delhi Police has deployed undercover officers at vulnerable Metro stations to address rising crime rates amidst increased ridership. The strategy follows a detailed analysis of crime data from 190 stations, identifying 32 hotspots. Enhanced security measures, including more female officers and technology use, aim to ensure commuter safety.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2024 17:56 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 17:56 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi Police has adopted a new security strategy to tackle rising crime in the Delhi Metro by deploying undercover officers at identified vulnerable stations during peak hours.
This move follows a comprehensive 'temporal and spatial analysis' of crime data from 190 Metro stations, pinpointing 32 hotspots prone to theft and harassment.
Enhanced measures also include increased female police presence and the use of technology to monitor suspicious activities, aiming to maintain the Metro's reputation as a secure transit system.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
New Chapter in Rail Travel: Vande Bharat Sleeper Train offers fusion of advanced technology, comfort
Minda Corp Partners with Sanco for EV Technology Boost
L&T Technology Services Earns Top Supplier Status from John Deere for Fourth Consecutive Year
Balancing Technology and Informality: How E-Government Can Shape the Future of Work
New Method to Remove Toxic Chromium from Industrial Wastewater Using Microfluidic Technology