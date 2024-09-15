Left Menu

Delhi Metro Boosts Security with Undercover Police at Vulnerable Stations

Delhi Police has deployed undercover officers at vulnerable Metro stations to address rising crime rates amidst increased ridership. The strategy follows a detailed analysis of crime data from 190 stations, identifying 32 hotspots. Enhanced security measures, including more female officers and technology use, aim to ensure commuter safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2024 17:56 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 17:56 IST
Delhi Metro Boosts Security with Undercover Police at Vulnerable Stations
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police has adopted a new security strategy to tackle rising crime in the Delhi Metro by deploying undercover officers at identified vulnerable stations during peak hours.

This move follows a comprehensive 'temporal and spatial analysis' of crime data from 190 Metro stations, pinpointing 32 hotspots prone to theft and harassment.

Enhanced measures also include increased female police presence and the use of technology to monitor suspicious activities, aiming to maintain the Metro's reputation as a secure transit system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

 India
4
Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism of BJP

Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism o...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024