BJP MP Pushes for Ecommerce Sale Suspension to Protect Domestic Traders

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal has called on Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal to halt upcoming festival sales by Amazon and Flipkart, citing harm to domestic traders and collusion with big brands. He urged the immediate implementation of e-commerce rules to safeguard small retailers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2024 19:23 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 19:23 IST
In a significant move, BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal has appealed to Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal to suspend the forthcoming festival sales by e-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart.

Khandelwal contends these sales will further harm domestic traders by perpetuating anti-competitive practices.

The MP's call follows media reports alleging that the Competition Commission of India found big brands colluding with online retailers, creating an uneven playing field for local sellers.

