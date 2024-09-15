BJP MP Pushes for Ecommerce Sale Suspension to Protect Domestic Traders

In a significant move, BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal has appealed to Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal to suspend the forthcoming festival sales by e-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart.

Khandelwal contends these sales will further harm domestic traders by perpetuating anti-competitive practices.

The MP's call follows media reports alleging that the Competition Commission of India found big brands colluding with online retailers, creating an uneven playing field for local sellers.

(With inputs from agencies.)