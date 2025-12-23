Left Menu

Festive Market Surge: Asia Shares Rise and Precious Metals Soar

Asia shares and precious metals rose on Tuesday as investors engaged in momentum buying ahead of festive holidays. The day also awaits an advanced reading on U.S. GDP. Despite a holiday-shortened week, significant U.S. economic releases are expected following the recent government shutdown.

Asia shares experienced a rise on Tuesday alongside precious metals, driven by momentum buying from investors ahead of upcoming festive holidays. The day is set to feature an advanced reading on U.S. GDP, which has increased market anticipation.

The week may be shorter due to holidays, but it is packed with crucial U.S. economic data releases delayed by last month's record government shutdown. Focus centers on third-quarter growth figures expected to show continued robust U.S. economic growth.

Investor sentiment remains optimistic as risk-on attitudes dominate Wall Street. Precious metals reached all-time highs spurred by increased safe-haven demand amid escalating geopolitical tensions, while oil prices saw a slight dip after earlier gains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

