Van Doren's Insights: India Poised as Hockey World Cup Titans

Belgium's seasoned defender Arthur Van Doren has marked India as a formidable challenger in the forthcoming Men's Hockey World Cup, citing their significant consistency and strategic growth over recent years. This acknowledgment comes with India's string of impressive performances, including successive Olympic medals, that have cemented their stature among the global elite.

Van Doren articulated that India's current success isn't by mere chance but a result of years of meticulous planning and exposure. Highlighting the Indian team's balanced structure and the blend of seasoned and young talent, he stressed it's now impossible to overlook India in serious World Cup discussions.

Despite acknowledging India's prowess, Van Doren cautioned that World Cup contention remains extremely competitive with numerous teams vying for the title. He praised Indian players for their superior technical skills and eagerness to advance, as Van Doren prepares to return for the Hockey India League with the Vedanta Kalinga Lancers, aiming to overcome last season's defensive struggles.