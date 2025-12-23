Left Menu

Van Doren's Insights: India Poised as Hockey World Cup Titans

Arthur Van Doren, Belgium's noted defender, commends India as strong contenders for next year's Men's Hockey World Cup. Thanks to their consistency and strategic growth, India has ascended to the top echelons of international hockey, making them a formidable force. The World Cup will highlight tight competition, with India emerging as a significant threat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2025 11:35 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 11:35 IST
Van Doren's Insights: India Poised as Hockey World Cup Titans
  • Country:
  • India

Belgium's seasoned defender Arthur Van Doren has marked India as a formidable challenger in the forthcoming Men's Hockey World Cup, citing their significant consistency and strategic growth over recent years. This acknowledgment comes with India's string of impressive performances, including successive Olympic medals, that have cemented their stature among the global elite.

Van Doren articulated that India's current success isn't by mere chance but a result of years of meticulous planning and exposure. Highlighting the Indian team's balanced structure and the blend of seasoned and young talent, he stressed it's now impossible to overlook India in serious World Cup discussions.

Despite acknowledging India's prowess, Van Doren cautioned that World Cup contention remains extremely competitive with numerous teams vying for the title. He praised Indian players for their superior technical skills and eagerness to advance, as Van Doren prepares to return for the Hockey India League with the Vedanta Kalinga Lancers, aiming to overcome last season's defensive struggles.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turning Global Health Norms into Action: Evidence from WHO Country Impact Pilots

Brazil’s New VAT System: Simplifying Consumption Taxes Without Losing Public Revenue

Regulation, Competition and the Productivity Puzzle in Europe’s Service-Based Economy

Do Climate Policies Shift Emissions Abroad? Evidence on Carbon Leakage Through Trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025