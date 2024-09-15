Left Menu

India's Bold Moves: Boosting R&D & Promoting Clean Energy

The Narendra Modi-led government has launched major initiatives, including a National Research Fund and a venture capital fund for space startups. Efforts include promoting the semiconductor industry, clean energy projects like the National Green Hydrogen Mission, and disaster management funding. These moves aim to bolster technological advancement and sustainability.

The Narendra Modi-led government has launched major initiatives to boost research and entrepreneurship, including the operationalization of the Rs 50,000-crore National Research Fund and a Rs 1,000-crore venture capital fund for space startups.

In its first 100 days of the new term, the government announced projects worth around Rs 15 lakh crore, such as promoting the semiconductor industry and the National Green Hydrogen Mission for clean energy.

Key projects include a semiconductor unit in Gujarat, disaster management plans, and several hydroelectric and wind energy initiatives. Efforts also encompass improving urban flood management and expanding the country's capacity in the manufacturing of electric vehicles and biofuels.

