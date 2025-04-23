Left Menu

Ceasefire Prospects: Ukraine and Russia on Brink of Negotiations

Ukrainian President Zelenskiy is open to negotiations with Russia after a ceasefire. Putin hinted at concessions, offering to withdraw from some Ukrainian regions. The US is actively involved, proposing recognition of Russia's annexation of Crimea, but Zelenskiy insists on discussing a ceasefire as a priority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 01:53 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 01:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed readiness to negotiate with Russia after a ceasefire is established, a move aimed at halting the ongoing invasion at current frontlines. This comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin's offer to hold bilateral talks, as reported by the Financial Times.

For the first time since the early stages of the conflict, now over three years long, Putin has suggested negotiations, sparking diplomatic activity. The US has been pressing for substantial progress, threatening to disengage without clear advancements. Steve Witkoff, a special envoy for the US, is scheduled to meet with Putin later this week to discuss potential peace terms.

The US has presented a proposal to recognize Russia's annexation of Crimea while maintaining a ceasefire along existing frontlines, but Ukraine's President Zelenskiy has maintained that conversations should primarily focus on achieving and sustaining a ceasefire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

