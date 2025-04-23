Trump Administration's Radical State Department Overhaul
The Trump administration plans a sweeping restructuring of the U.S. State Department, including closing over 100 offices to streamline operations. Key changes involve merging the roles related to civilian security and women's issues, abolishing war crimes offices, and establishing a bureau for emerging threats like cybersecurity.
The Trump administration proposed a massive restructuring of the U.S. State Department, aligning it with President Donald Trump's 'America First' agenda. The overhaul aims to shut down over 100 offices in a significant bid to downsize the federal government.
While the exact number of job losses remains unclear, the proposal, announced by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, outlines a redefined organizational structure and redirects priorities within Washington's premier diplomatic agency. State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce confirmed bureaus slated for closure would still address their concerns, albeit under different organizational units.
The plan includes establishing a new Humanitarian Coordinator, dissolving offices related to war crimes, and creating a new bureau for emerging threats, including cybersecurity, AI, and space. Regional bureaus will gain more authority, moving towards integrated policy-making and foreign assistance leadership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
