FDA Moves to Ban Synthetic Food Dyes Over Health Concerns

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is set to remove petroleum-based synthetic food dyes from the nation's food supply. Commissioner Marty Makary highlighted studies that show a connection between these dyes and health problems like ADHD, obesity, and diabetes.

During a Tuesday press conference in Washington, D.C., Makary announced the FDA's forthcoming plans to initiate the revocation of authorization for two widely-used synthetic food colorings. This strategic move is expected to unfold over the coming months.

Furthermore, the agency will collaborate with industry stakeholders to phase out six additional dyes by the end of next year. This proactive approach underscores the FDA's commitment to addressing public health concerns and ensuring consumer safety.

