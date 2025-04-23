Left Menu

FDA Moves to Ban Synthetic Food Dyes Over Health Concerns

FDA Commissioner Marty Makary announced plans to remove petroleum-based synthetic food dyes from the U.S. food supply, linking them to health issues such as ADHD, obesity, and diabetes. The FDA intends to revoke authorization for two dyes soon and work to eliminate six others by the following year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 02:01 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 02:01 IST
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is set to remove petroleum-based synthetic food dyes from the nation's food supply. Commissioner Marty Makary highlighted studies that show a connection between these dyes and health problems like ADHD, obesity, and diabetes.

During a Tuesday press conference in Washington, D.C., Makary announced the FDA's forthcoming plans to initiate the revocation of authorization for two widely-used synthetic food colorings. This strategic move is expected to unfold over the coming months.

Furthermore, the agency will collaborate with industry stakeholders to phase out six additional dyes by the end of next year. This proactive approach underscores the FDA's commitment to addressing public health concerns and ensuring consumer safety.

