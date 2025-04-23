US-India Unity Against Terrorism: Standing Strong After Kashmir Attack
US President Donald Trump condemned the terror attack in Kashmir, pledging full support to India in its fight against terrorism. The attack in Pahalgam claimed 26 lives, prompting international condemnation and expressing solidarity with India. Modi cut short his Saudi Arabia visit to address the crisis.
In a pivotal display of international solidarity, US President Donald Trump denounced the recent terror attack that ravaged the tourist-friendly region of Kashmir, expressing full-fledged support to India's quest for justice. The attack, which occurred at Pahalgam, tragically claimed the lives of 26 victims, primarily tourists visiting the area.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi swiftly responded to the devastating incident by curtailing his diplomatic visit to Saudi Arabia, returning directly to New Delhi to oversee the crisis management. Meanwhile, the global community, including US Vice President J D Vance, extended their condolences and condemnations of the heinous act.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed Trump's briefing on the episode, emphasizing the US's unwavering support for India amid such crises. The US government's stance underscores a strong partnership with India, jointly advocating for the elimination of terror-driven atrocities worldwide.
(With inputs from agencies.)
