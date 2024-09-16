Bullion Market Closure for Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi

The bullion market in the national capital will be closed on Monday in observance of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, a key Islamic holiday. Traders and investors are advised to plan accordingly as no trading activities will take place on this day.

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi commemorates the birth of the Prophet Muhammad, an important event for Muslims worldwide. The holiday is marked by various religious activities and community gatherings.

Market operations are expected to resume as usual on the following day, allowing normal trading activities to continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)