Left Menu

Bullion Market Closure for Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi

The bullion market in the national capital will be closed on Monday to observe Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, a significant Islamic holiday. Market activities will resume the following day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2024 11:02 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 11:02 IST
Bullion Market Closure for Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The bullion market in the national capital will be closed on Monday in observance of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, a key Islamic holiday. Traders and investors are advised to plan accordingly as no trading activities will take place on this day.

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi commemorates the birth of the Prophet Muhammad, an important event for Muslims worldwide. The holiday is marked by various religious activities and community gatherings.

Market operations are expected to resume as usual on the following day, allowing normal trading activities to continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024