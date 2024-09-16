Left Menu

Basmati Boom: Removal of Export Price Cap Sparks Market Surge

Rice stocks saw significant gains on Monday after the government removed the USD 950 per tonne minimum export price on basmati rice. The move is expected to boost exports and farmers' incomes, with companies like Kohinoor Foods and LT Foods experiencing notable stock surges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2024 12:39 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 12:39 IST
Basmati Boom: Removal of Export Price Cap Sparks Market Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rice stocks experienced a substantial rise on Monday following the government's decision to remove the USD 950 per tonne minimum export price (MEP) on basmati rice.

Kohinoor Foods' shares skyrocketed by 20 per cent, with LT Foods climbing 9.72 per cent, KRBL rising 7.67 per cent, and Chaman Lal Setia Exports increasing by 5.92 per cent on the BSE market.

The announcement, made on Friday, is aimed at boosting exports and increasing farmers' income, according to Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

''It has been decided to remove the current minimum export price (MEP) of USD 950 MT for issuing Registration-cum-Allocation Certificates (RCAC) for the export of basmati rice,'' said a communication from the Department of Commerce.

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) was directed to take immediate action to implement the decision while closely monitoring export contracts for any unrealistic prices for basmati exports.

India's total exports of basmati rice in 2022-23 stood at USD 4.8 billion in value, translating to a volume of 45.6 lakh tonnes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024