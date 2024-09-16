Left Menu

Global Markets React to Anticipated Federal Rate Cut

Global stocks rose for the sixth consecutive day, driven by anticipation of a significant rate cut from the Federal Reserve. The market is also focused on central bank meetings in Japan and the UK and data releases in the U.S. Geopolitical events, economic data from China, and rallying commodities also influenced markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2024 12:57 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 12:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global stocks continued their upward trend on Monday, marking a sixth consecutive day of gains. Investors are gearing up for what they believe will be an aggressive rate cut by the Federal Reserve to sustain economic momentum amidst cooling job growth and inflation.

This week, central banks in Japan and the UK are also convening, although both are expected to maintain current rates. Meanwhile, data from the U.S. including retail sales and industrial production are on the radar. This comes as geopolitical tensions rise following an attempted assassination of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump over the weekend.

Anticipation of a half-point rate cut by the Fed has lifted the MSCI All-World index by 0.1%, continuing a six-week rally. S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures slightly dipped while Europe's STOXX 600 saw a 0.3% decline amid profit-taking. Economic data from China showed slowing industrial output, affecting global sentiment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

