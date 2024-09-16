Left Menu

Tata Steel's Major Investment Surge in Odisha: Kalinganagar Plant Expansion

Tata Steel is set to make Odisha its largest investment hub following the expansion of its Kalinganagar plant from 3 mtpa to 8 mtpa. With an investment of Rs 27,000 crore, the plant's capacity could eventually double to 16 mtpa. This expansion is part of Tata Steel's goal to achieve 40 mtpa capacity in India by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 16-09-2024 16:52 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 16:52 IST
Tata Steel's Major Investment Surge in Odisha: Kalinganagar Plant Expansion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tata Steel is poised to make Odisha its largest investment destination after the phase-II expansion of the Kalinganagar plant. The expansion will increase the plant's capacity from 3 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) to 8 mtpa, an investment worth Rs 27,000 crore.

The steel giant aims to meet its 2030 target of 40 mtpa in India, and the Kalinganagar plant is key to this vision.

Alongside the Meramandali plant in Dhenkanal district, Tata Steel's total investment in Odisha exceeds Rs 100,000 crore, potentially doubling Kalinganagar's capacity to 16 mtpa in the forthcoming years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024