Tata Steel's Major Investment Surge in Odisha: Kalinganagar Plant Expansion
Tata Steel is set to make Odisha its largest investment hub following the expansion of its Kalinganagar plant from 3 mtpa to 8 mtpa. With an investment of Rs 27,000 crore, the plant's capacity could eventually double to 16 mtpa. This expansion is part of Tata Steel's goal to achieve 40 mtpa capacity in India by 2030.
Tata Steel is poised to make Odisha its largest investment destination after the phase-II expansion of the Kalinganagar plant. The expansion will increase the plant's capacity from 3 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) to 8 mtpa, an investment worth Rs 27,000 crore.
The steel giant aims to meet its 2030 target of 40 mtpa in India, and the Kalinganagar plant is key to this vision.
Alongside the Meramandali plant in Dhenkanal district, Tata Steel's total investment in Odisha exceeds Rs 100,000 crore, potentially doubling Kalinganagar's capacity to 16 mtpa in the forthcoming years.
