Tata Steel's Major Investment Surge in Odisha: Kalinganagar Plant Expansion

Tata Steel is poised to make Odisha its largest investment destination after the phase-II expansion of the Kalinganagar plant. The expansion will increase the plant's capacity from 3 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) to 8 mtpa, an investment worth Rs 27,000 crore.

The steel giant aims to meet its 2030 target of 40 mtpa in India, and the Kalinganagar plant is key to this vision.

Alongside the Meramandali plant in Dhenkanal district, Tata Steel's total investment in Odisha exceeds Rs 100,000 crore, potentially doubling Kalinganagar's capacity to 16 mtpa in the forthcoming years.

