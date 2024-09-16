Left Menu

Delhi’s Interstate Bus Terminals Undergo Major Makeover

Delhi's three interstate bus terminals — Kashmere Gate, Anand Vihar, and Sarai Kale Khan — are currently undergoing significant renovations after Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena expressed dissatisfaction with their public amenities and infrastructure. The refurbishment work, monitored by the Delhi Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited, is expected to be completed within a month.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2024 17:16 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 17:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's three interstate bus terminals, Kashmere Gate, Anand Vihar, and Sarai Kale Khan, are in the midst of a major makeover following Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena's dissatisfaction with their current state, Raj Niwas officials revealed on Monday.

An official statement highlighted the extensive revamps underway at these terminals. Following the introduction of a new stand fee structure on September 15, efforts to improve bus turnaround time, traffic circulation, and civic infrastructure are progressing rapidly. Lieutenant Governor Saxena had earlier visited the terminals, identifying various maintenance issues and instructing immediate rectifications.

Weekly reviews of traffic and transport concerns have been conducted by senior officials, with the Delhi Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited submitting a compliance notice regarding the actions taken. The ongoing facelift of the ISBTs is expected to conclude within a month, the statement added.

