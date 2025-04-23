GM Performance Enters Formula One as Official Engine Supplier

Formula One's governing body, the FIA, has sanctioned GM Performance Power Units to become an official engine supplier starting in the 2029 season, marking a significant milestone for the American automotive industry. The engines will power the Cadillac team, set to debut next season.

Until GM's engines are ready, Cadillac will rely on Ferrari power units. Russ O'Blenes, CEO of GM Performance Power Units, expressed an eagerness to bring an American-made F1 engine to the sport, underscoring the importance of this venture.

The move includes establishing a specialized facility near Charlotte, North Carolina, slated to open in 2026, further embedding GM's commitment to Formula One.

(With inputs from agencies.)