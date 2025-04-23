Heartfelt Tribute: IPL Teams Unite After Pahalgam Tragedy
In a poignant match, Mumbai Indians' Hardik Pandya chose to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Both teams made strategic changes and donned black armbands to honor Pahalgam terror attack victims. Pandya and Cummins expressed condolences, uniting in solidarity against terrorism.
In a significant Indian Premier League (IPL) clash, Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya opted to bowl first against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday. The decision was made after winning the toss, marking a tactical move in this high-stakes tournament.
Both teams exhibited respect and solidarity following the tragic Pahalgam attack, with players wearing black armbands. The Mumbai Indians replaced Ashwani Kumar with Vignesh Puthur, while Sunrisers Hyderabad made a swap, introducing Jaydev Unadkat for Mohammed Shami. Skippers Pandya and Cummins both offered heartfelt condolences, emphasizing their team's stance against terrorism.
The emotional backdrop set a solemn tone for the match, overshadowing traditional rivalries with unity and remembrance. This gesture highlighted the broader human element within the competitive world of cricket, with both teams expressing substantial empathy and resolve against acts of terror.
(With inputs from agencies.)
