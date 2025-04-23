Jharkhand's Teacher Recruitment: A Race Against Time
The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) announced to the Jharkhand High Court that results for assistant teacher appointments will be out by September's second week. The court called for a clear timeline following a PIL by economist Jean Drèze, emphasizing urgent recruitment due to teacher shortages.
The Commission outlined that results for graduate-level trained teachers in Mathematics and Science will be revealed in the first week of July, Social Science in the third week of July, language teachers in early August, and intermediate trained teachers in September.
The delay in teacher appointments has caused concern, as Jharkhand struggles with severe teacher shortages, with a significant percentage of schools operating with only one teacher, defying the Right to Education Act requirements for staffing.
