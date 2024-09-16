Mahindra & Mahindra Unveils 'Veero' - A New Light Commercial Vehicle

Mahindra & Mahindra has expanded its light commercial vehicle (LCV) lineup with the new 'Veero' range, developed with an initial Rs 900 crore investment.

Launched in diesel and CNG versions, priced from Rs 7.99 lakh, the Veero is positioned in the sub-3.5 tonne category. An electric variant is planned for future release.

Veejay Nakra, M&M's President of the Automotive Division, stated the model is expected to strengthen the company's leadership in this segment. The Veero, based on the Urban Prosper Platform and manufactured at Mahindra's Chakan plant, aims to meet diverse business needs with multiple fuel options.

(With inputs from agencies.)