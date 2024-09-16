Left Menu

Mahindra & Mahindra Unveils 'Veero' - A New Light Commercial Vehicle

Mahindra & Mahindra has launched the 'Veero,' a new light commercial vehicle in the sub-3.5 tonne category. Available in diesel and CNG variants starting at Rs 7.99 lakh, the platform required an initial investment of Rs 900 crore and includes an upcoming electric version. The move aims to bolster Mahindra's market leadership.

Mahindra & Mahindra has expanded its light commercial vehicle (LCV) lineup with the new 'Veero' range, developed with an initial Rs 900 crore investment.

Launched in diesel and CNG versions, priced from Rs 7.99 lakh, the Veero is positioned in the sub-3.5 tonne category. An electric variant is planned for future release.

Veejay Nakra, M&M's President of the Automotive Division, stated the model is expected to strengthen the company's leadership in this segment. The Veero, based on the Urban Prosper Platform and manufactured at Mahindra's Chakan plant, aims to meet diverse business needs with multiple fuel options.

