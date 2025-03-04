India's Pivotal Role in Hyundai's Electric Vehicle Ambition
Hyundai Motor Company aims to sell 20 lakh EVs globally by 2030, with India playing a crucial role. Plans include strengthening their EV portfolio and investing in infrastructure in India. Hyundai Motor India is key to their global expansion strategy, with new manufacturing in Talegaon, Maharashtra.
Hyundai Motor Company has set its sights on selling 20 lakh electric vehicles worldwide by 2030, a strategic plan in which India is poised to play a significant role. The company's president and CEO, Joss Munoz, highlighted this ambitious target during a town hall at Hyundai Motor India's Gurugram office.
Emphasizing the importance of the Indian market, Munoz confirmed that Hyundai aims to enhance its electric vehicle portfolio in the country. India is seen as central to Hyundai's global vision for eco-friendly mobility, aligning with the nation's own push for green solutions.
Munoz also announced that the development of a new manufacturing facility in Talegaon, Maharashtra, will bolster Hyundai's local production capabilities, reinforcing India's position as a regional export hub in the automaker's global operations.
