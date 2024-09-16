Shaping India's Future: PAFI's 11th Annual Forum Unites Leaders for Economic Growth
The 11th Annual Forum by the Public Affairs Forum of India (PAFI) will be held in New Delhi on 18th and 19th September 2024. This flagship event focuses on strategic dialogue around India's economic growth, featuring over 70 speakers, ministers, and industry leaders, discussing policies, partnerships, and priorities.
The Public Affairs Forum of India (PAFI) is set to host its 11th Annual Forum in New Delhi on 18th and 19th September 2024, marking a significant event for public affairs professionals. The theme, 'India@2030: Doubling the Economy to $7 Trillion,' highlights PAFI's dedication to fostering strategic dialogue on India's economic advancement.
Over two days, attendees will engage in 14 rigorous sessions with more than 70 speakers including ministers, government officials, CEOs, and global organization members. Discussions will focus on policies, partnerships, and priorities vital for accelerating India's economic progress. The event will bring together 400 policy professionals, CXOs, and industry leaders.
Notable speakers include Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, Railways and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, and several other key officials and secretaries from various governmental departments. Their insights on economic, employment, geopolitical, infrastructure, and technology strategies will be crucial for shaping India's future growth.
