Left Menu

Shaping India's Future: PAFI's 11th Annual Forum Unites Leaders for Economic Growth

The 11th Annual Forum by the Public Affairs Forum of India (PAFI) will be held in New Delhi on 18th and 19th September 2024. This flagship event focuses on strategic dialogue around India's economic growth, featuring over 70 speakers, ministers, and industry leaders, discussing policies, partnerships, and priorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2024 17:43 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 17:43 IST
Shaping India's Future: PAFI's 11th Annual Forum Unites Leaders for Economic Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Public Affairs Forum of India (PAFI) is set to host its 11th Annual Forum in New Delhi on 18th and 19th September 2024, marking a significant event for public affairs professionals. The theme, 'India@2030: Doubling the Economy to $7 Trillion,' highlights PAFI's dedication to fostering strategic dialogue on India's economic advancement.

Over two days, attendees will engage in 14 rigorous sessions with more than 70 speakers including ministers, government officials, CEOs, and global organization members. Discussions will focus on policies, partnerships, and priorities vital for accelerating India's economic progress. The event will bring together 400 policy professionals, CXOs, and industry leaders.

Notable speakers include Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, Railways and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, and several other key officials and secretaries from various governmental departments. Their insights on economic, employment, geopolitical, infrastructure, and technology strategies will be crucial for shaping India's future growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024