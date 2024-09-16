Thousands Rally in Brussels to Save Jobs at Audi Plant

In a show of solidarity, more than 5,000 people marched through Brussels on Monday as most public transport in the Belgian capital ground to a halt. The demonstration supported workers from Audi Brussels, whose jobs are at risk due to plans to restructure the plant.

Audi, a subsidiary of Volkswagen, announced in July that it might end production of its Q8 e-tron electric cars at the Brussels facility, which employs 3,000 people. Although an agreement was reached for workers to return to work on Tuesday, Monday's march proceeded, traveling from a central station to the European Parliament.

"It's not nice that they have been stalling us for so long. Closed, not closed, closed, not closed. Wage, no wage. It's not nice you know. I hope something will come out of it," expressed Katie Vanden Eycken, an Audi worker fighting to save her job.

Union officials highlighted a broader threat to European industry. "We also want to send a strong signal to European authorities, which are making things difficult for Belgian industry, but also for European industry. The manufacturing industry is mainly migrating away from our countries," said Patrick Van Belle, chief official of the Socialist union at Audi.

Police confirmed that the demonstration, featuring a large banner with the words "The Industry is Ours", was peaceful and drew around 5,500 participants.

