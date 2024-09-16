Tuticorin International Container Terminal: Boosting India's Maritime Trade

The Tuticorin International Container Terminal (TICT), providing direct mainline connectivity for exporters, was dedicated to the nation by Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed TICT as a 'new star of India's marine infrastructure,' stating its 14-meter deep draft and 300-meter berth would significantly boost VOC Port's capacity. He emphasized the terminal's impact on reducing logistics costs and saving foreign exchange, while also highlighting its commitment to gender diversity with 40% women employees.

According to port officials, TICT will save approximately four million USD in forex annually, reduce logistics costs by 200 USD per container, and generate over 1,200 jobs. Modi also noted Tamil Nadu's strategic importance in India's maritime trade, announcing further investments exceeding Rs 7,000 crore.

Union Minister Sonowal remarked that the terminal, completed within 100 days of the new government, is a landmark in public-private partnership. He added that the project will unlock new trade possibilities and reinforce India's position in global maritime trade.

Sonowal and Union Minister of State Shantanu Thakur also inaugurated several development projects, including a green hydrogen demonstration and a 400 KV rooftop solar project, valued at Rs 485.67 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)