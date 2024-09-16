Namo Bharat Rapid Rail: Revolutionizing Intercity Travel

Namo Bharat Rapid Rail (NBRR), flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, promises a groundbreaking shift in intercity travel. Offering a cheaper and quicker alternative to non-AC and AC buses, NBRR boasts state-of-the-art facilities and unparalleled efficiency.

The NBRR covers 11 stations between Bhuj and Ahmedabad, offering passengers a significant fare reduction. 'While non-AC buses charge Rs 110 and AC buses Rs 140, NBRR tickets are priced at just Rs 75,' said Vineet Abhishek, CPRO, Western Railway. The journey's duration is also drastically reduced, taking only 55 minutes to Gandhidham as opposed to 2 hours by bus.

Designed to accommodate 1150 seated passengers and over 3200 standing, the train maximizes space and convenience. The Railway Ministry highlights the NBRR's advanced safety systems, ergonomic design, and superior technology, which includes double-leaf automatic sliding doors and under-slung propulsion, ensuring a smooth and safe journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)