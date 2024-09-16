Left Menu

Namo Bharat Rapid Rail: Revolutionizing Intercity Travel

Namo Bharat Rapid Rail (NBRR), launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, promises cheaper, faster, and more efficient travel compared to traditional buses. Covering a distance of 359 km, it connects Bhuj and Ahmedabad in just 5.45 hours. Equipped with advanced safety and comfort features, it offers a superior travel experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhuj | Updated: 16-09-2024 20:23 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 20:23 IST
Namo Bharat Rapid Rail: Revolutionizing Intercity Travel
  • Country:
  • India

Namo Bharat Rapid Rail (NBRR), flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, promises a groundbreaking shift in intercity travel. Offering a cheaper and quicker alternative to non-AC and AC buses, NBRR boasts state-of-the-art facilities and unparalleled efficiency.

The NBRR covers 11 stations between Bhuj and Ahmedabad, offering passengers a significant fare reduction. 'While non-AC buses charge Rs 110 and AC buses Rs 140, NBRR tickets are priced at just Rs 75,' said Vineet Abhishek, CPRO, Western Railway. The journey's duration is also drastically reduced, taking only 55 minutes to Gandhidham as opposed to 2 hours by bus.

Designed to accommodate 1150 seated passengers and over 3200 standing, the train maximizes space and convenience. The Railway Ministry highlights the NBRR's advanced safety systems, ergonomic design, and superior technology, which includes double-leaf automatic sliding doors and under-slung propulsion, ensuring a smooth and safe journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

 India
2
Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Course

Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Cou...

 Global
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024