Namo Bharat Rapid Rail: Revolutionizing Intercity Travel

The Namo Bharat Rapid Rail, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, offers faster and cheaper travel between Bhuj and Ahmedabad compared to buses. The train, initially named Vande Metro, provides advanced safety, comfort, and inclusivity features. With a maximum speed of 110 kmph and modular interiors, NBRR stands as a superior mode of transport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhuj | Updated: 16-09-2024 20:24 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 20:24 IST
The Namo Bharat Rapid Rail, flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, promises more affordable and faster travel than inter-city buses, according to a Western Railway spokesperson.

The train covers 11 stations from Bhuj to Ahmedabad. Charges for non-AC bus rides from Bhuj to Gandhidham are Rs 110, and AC bus fares cost Rs 140 for the same distance. However, the NBRR charges only Rs 75, making it a cheaper option, said Western Railway's CPRO, Vineet Abhishek.

The spokesperson highlighted the train's time-saving efficiency, as it completes the journey in just 55 minutes compared to the 2-hour bus ride. Despite its 1150 seating capacity, the 12-coach train accommodates over 3200 passengers with ample standing room.

The train covers 359 km to Ahmedabad in 5.45 hours. Unlike other metros that cover short distances, NBRR connects central city areas to peripheral cities with a maximum speed of 110 kmph and an average speed of 65 kmph. Initially named Vande Metro, the train was renamed just hours before its launch.

The train's inauguration saw locals, students, and BJP workers as passengers. Featuring ergonomically designed seats, fully air-conditioned cabins, and modular interiors, the NBRR is superior to other metros, according to a Railway Ministry statement. It is equipped with advanced safety systems like KAVACH, fire detection, and aerosol-based fire suppression, ensuring passenger security.

Inclusivity is a key focus, with Divyangjan-friendly toilets and meal service. Advanced technologies like under slung propulsion and braking systems offer a smoother ride. The train also features double-leaf automatic sliding doors, a fully sealed flexible gangway, and ejector-based vacuum evacuation toilets.

The NBRR aims to connect cities within a 150 km radius, providing efficient 3 to 4-hour journeys. The train's design ensures smooth passenger movement, reducing coach crowding. Its rapid acceleration and deceleration enhance travel efficiency, and cabs at both ends minimize turnaround time. Continuous LED lighting and a talk-back system for emergencies add to passenger convenience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

