Derailment and Track Breakage Cause Train Traffic Disruptions in Sonbhadra and Jaunpur

Early Monday, a goods train's engine derailed in Sonbhadra due to debris on tracks caused by heavy rains, disrupting rail traffic. Meanwhile, a broken rail track in Jaunpur briefly halted operations. No casualties were reported, and train services resumed after swift repairs in both cases.

Early Monday, rail traffic in Sonbhadra was heavily disrupted after a goods train's engine derailed due to debris from a nearby hill falling onto the tracks amid heavy rains, according to railway officials.

Despite the severity of the incident, no casualties were reported. Railway staff quickly cleared the debris and restored traffic.

In a separate incident in Jaunpur, train operations were briefly halted after a broken rail track was discovered. Quick repair work ensured services resumed within two hours.

