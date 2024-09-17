Left Menu

ADB and Vanuatu Sign $16.5 Million Grant to Boost Skills Development

The grant, funded by the Asian Development Fund (ADF), will be supplemented by an additional $3 million from the Japan Fund for Prosperous and Resilient Asia and the Pacific (JFPR), bringing the total project cost to $19.44 million.

Updated: 17-09-2024 12:51 IST
The project will expand training opportunities at the Vanuatu Institute of Technology by introducing new courses, improving infrastructure, and providing equipment. Image Credit:

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Government of Vanuatu have signed a grant agreement worth nearly $16.5 million to support Vanuatu’s Skills Development Project. The agreement, signed by Vanuatu's Minister of Finance Johnny Koanapo Rasou and ADB's Pacific Director General Leah Gutierrez in Port Vila, aims to address the urgent need for skilled workers in the country.

“This project will help Ni-Vanuatu people gain the skills needed to access employment opportunities and adapt to a rapidly evolving economy while addressing climate change,” said Ms. Gutierrez.

The project will expand training opportunities at the Vanuatu Institute of Technology by introducing new courses, improving infrastructure, and providing equipment. Support from the JFPR will fund the construction of disability-accessible classrooms and other facilities on the Malampa campus to meet the growing demand for educational programs, especially for youth affected by COVID-19 and recent disasters.

The initiative will also focus on ensuring inclusivity, targeting women, disengaged youth, and people with disabilities, ensuring the benefits are far-reaching and equitable.

 
 

