Red FM Launches Kashmir's Biggest Cricket Festival: Red Premier League

Red FM has announced the launch of the Red Premier League (RPL), the largest cricket festival to date in Kashmir, featuring 37 matches streamed live on their YouTube channel. The tournament is set to begin on September 17, 2024, and conclude on October 17, 2024.

The games will be held at Delhi Public School, Srinagar, under lights with state-of-the-art facilities, marking a significant leap for professional cricket in Jammu & Kashmir. The RPL will include 12 teams, divided into 2 pools, with each team comprising up to 4 national players and at least one Under-19 player to ensure a balance of experience and youth development.

Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO of Red FM and Magic FM, highlighted the importance of sports for audience engagement beyond radio. 'After the success of the Carrom Street Festival in Kolkata, we envision sports as a platform to unite communities, especially in a region like Kashmir,' Narayanan stated. Red FM, known for its hyper-local and dynamic approach, continues to innovate with initiatives like the RPL.

