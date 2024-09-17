Left Menu

Red FM Launches Kashmir's Biggest Cricket Festival: Red Premier League

Red FM introduces the Red Premier League, Kashmir's largest cricket festival featuring 37 matches. Hosted at Delhi Public School, Srinagar, the event promises to revolutionize cricket in the region with a mix of seasoned and grassroots players. Matches will be streamed live on Red FM's YouTube channel.

Red FM Launches Kashmir's Biggest Cricket Festival: Red Premier League
Red FM Ventures in Sports With Red Premier League in Kashmir. Image Credit: ANI
Red FM has announced the launch of the Red Premier League (RPL), the largest cricket festival to date in Kashmir, featuring 37 matches streamed live on their YouTube channel. The tournament is set to begin on September 17, 2024, and conclude on October 17, 2024.

The games will be held at Delhi Public School, Srinagar, under lights with state-of-the-art facilities, marking a significant leap for professional cricket in Jammu & Kashmir. The RPL will include 12 teams, divided into 2 pools, with each team comprising up to 4 national players and at least one Under-19 player to ensure a balance of experience and youth development.

Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO of Red FM and Magic FM, highlighted the importance of sports for audience engagement beyond radio. 'After the success of the Carrom Street Festival in Kolkata, we envision sports as a platform to unite communities, especially in a region like Kashmir,' Narayanan stated. Red FM, known for its hyper-local and dynamic approach, continues to innovate with initiatives like the RPL.

Latest News

